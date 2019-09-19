Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Riley’s Army

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and 9 On Your Side is highlighting local organizations working to help affected children and their families.

This week, Morning Edition anchor, Maria Satira, welcomed the founders of Riley’s Army. This organization provides support to children with cancer and their families in Eastern North Carolina.



Dr. Kirk Philpot and Dr. Kelly Philpot founded Riley’s Army when their daughter Riley was battling cancer. Riley was diagnosed with a Wilm’s Tumor in May 2006.



Riley wanted to know why other children battling cancer didn’t have the same resources and community support that she did, so she wanted to help the other children and families.



Riley passed away in 2011, yet her mission to help others continues.



On Sunday, Sept 29, Riley’s Army is hosting its 8th Annual On the Run 5K and 1K Race at 3:00pm in Winterville.

Click here to learn more about Riley’s Army and upcoming events, fundraisers, and/or to donate.