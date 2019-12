GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT): THE CHILDREN’S HOME SOCIETY OF NORTH CAROLINA WANTS TO HELP MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING GIVING TUESDAY.

BY DONATING JUST 50 DOLLARS, YOU CAN PROVIDE A THERAPY SESSION FOR A CHILD IN FOSTER CARE DEALING WITH TRAUMA.

LAST YEAR, OVER 500 CHILDREN AGED OUT OF THE FOSTER CARE SYSTEM.

JUST 25 DOLLARS CAN PROVIDE TRANSPORTATION FOR CHILDREN TO THE ORGANIZATION’S “SAY SO PROGRAM”. IT PROVIDES SUPPORT TO TRANSITION INTO ADULTHOOD.

YOU CAN MAKE A DONATION AT CHSNC.ORG/DONATE