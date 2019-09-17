Chocowinity Middle School celebrates Constitution Day

232 years later the final lines of the preamble to our Constitution are still recited across the country.

“This is something, whether it was 1787 or today, you know those guiding principles still guide us and you know they haven’t changed,” said Gregory Lentine, Assistant Principal of Chocowinity Middle School.

The school is celebrating Constitution Day.

“We’re incorporating all different spectrums to really showcase that the Constitution is something you can learn in just about any subject,” said Lentine.

Today, students recited and performed the preamble in sign language, watched videos, and even created their own version of the Constitution for their school.

They also got the chance to ask District Court Judge Keith Mason questions about his job, and what the Constitution means in the courtroom.

“It’s an important part of our past as the United States, and you know becoming the United States and being independent, and creating a government with everybody and being equal,” said Kennedy Hawkins, an 8th grader.

Hawkins said learning about all of this makes her excited to vote one day.

“It’s really neat that our founding fathers created this for everybody, and he was like, oh yeah, this person, this person, and this person even though they’re different races and gender they’re going to be exactly the same, and equal, and you know we’re all humans, and we don’t need to be ruled over one person we need to be independent as each other,” said Hawkins.

School officials told WNCT they hope to make the celebration an annual event.

