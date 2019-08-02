Chowan University football players volunteer at N.C. Watermelon Festival

Two people from Swansboro were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The OSHP said the crash happened at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Thayer Road, located in Allen County, Ohio.

Police said 77-year-old Suzanne Mary Schaab and 78-year-old David Martin Schaab, both of Swansboro, N.C., were traveling northbound on Thayer Road, in a 2013 Kia Soul.

According to investigators, the driver, Suzanne Schaab, stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Route 30, then proceeded to cross U.S. Route 30 when her vehicle was struck on the left side by a 2016 Ram 2500, driven by 54-year-old Hillard Craft of Fostoria, Ohio, which was traveling Eastbound on U.S. Route 30.

Both of the Schaab's were pronounced dead at the crash scene by Allen County Coroner’s Investigator Heather Lee.

The craft was treated at the scene for minor injuries caused by the crash.

The OSHP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.