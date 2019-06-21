Chris Lane and Walker Hayes to perform concerts Friday evening in New Bern

Nashville country music artists Chris Lane and Walker Hayes will perform at an event in New Bern on Friday evening.

The 2019 Rockin’ On The Rivers Kickoff Concert and The Great Trent River Raft Race will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street in New Bern.

Here is the concert and event schedule:

Gates Open at 4:30 p.m.

Walker Hayes plays at 6:00 p.m.

Halftime Performance featuring Bryan Mayer and the Bandit Flight Team at 7:45 p.m.

Chris Lane plays at 9:00 p.m.

Concert tickets, sold at the gates, cost $25 for anyone age 16 or older, $10 for children ages 4-15, with free admission for children under age 4.

Event organizers say the concerts will be held regardless of the weather.

No food, drinks, coolers, large bags, backpacks, weapons or pets (except registered service animals) will be allowed inside Union Point Park during the concerts.