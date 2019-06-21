Chris Lane and Walker Hayes to perform concerts Friday evening in New Bern

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rockin The Rivers 2019

Nashville country music artists Chris Lane and Walker Hayes will perform at an event in New Bern on Friday evening.

The 2019 Rockin’ On The Rivers Kickoff Concert and The Great Trent River Raft Race will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street in New Bern.

Here is the concert and event schedule:

Gates Open at 4:30 p.m.
Walker Hayes plays at 6:00 p.m.
Halftime Performance featuring Bryan Mayer and the Bandit Flight Team at 7:45 p.m.
Chris Lane plays at 9:00 p.m.

Concert tickets, sold at the gates, cost $25 for anyone age 16 or older, $10 for children ages 4-15, with free admission for children under age 4.

Event organizers say the concerts will be held regardless of the weather.

No food, drinks, coolers, large bags, backpacks, weapons or pets (except registered service animals) will be allowed inside Union Point Park during the concerts.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV