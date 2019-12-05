Christmas tree supplies in the east dip due to shortage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) According to the National Christmas Tree Association, last year consumers purchased 32.8 million real Christmas trees across the nation.

North Carolina is one of the major tree producing states in the U.S.

However, there are fewer trees on the market in the east this year.

It takes about 10 to 12 years to grow one Christmas tree, and according to local tree vendors, a drought back in 2008 caused thousands of seedlings to die.

This year, growers and vendors are still feeling the effects.

“I’m going to be short trees again this year. Last year I was out of trees by the 10th. A lot of customers did not get trees because I did not have them,” said Larry Cuthbertson, owner of Mountain Boy Trees. “This year, I brought extra trees and actually the weather is still good in the mountains, so I should have trees right on up.”

Cuthbertson said despite the shortage, it’s not slowing his business down, and he’s still committed to selling trees to the residents of Greenville.