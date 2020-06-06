Christy’s Euro Pub closes temporarily, potential COVID-19 exposure

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Christy’s Euro Pub in Greenville is closed until further notice.

The closure was prompted following an employee’s family member testing positive for COVID-19.

The pub has decided to close as a precaution until that family’s test results are received.

Christy’s made the announcement on social media Saturday emphasizing the guidelines they have been following with regards to Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services health recommendations.