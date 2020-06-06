Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Christy’s Euro Pub closes temporarily, potential COVID-19 exposure

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Christy’s Euro Pub Instagram page

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Christy’s Euro Pub in Greenville is closed until further notice.

The closure was prompted following an employee’s family member testing positive for COVID-19.

The pub has decided to close as a precaution until that family’s test results are received.

Christy’s made the announcement on social media Saturday emphasizing the guidelines they have been following with regards to Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services health recommendations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV