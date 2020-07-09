Church donates to a public school foundation

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Public School Foundation is getting a gift from a local church to help children with basic health needs.

Cape Carteret Baptist Church donated $5,000 to the foundation.

The money will help cover medical, dental and vision care for students.

It’s the church’s latest effort to help children in the county during the pandemic.

Members have also donated more than $7,000 in food cards for students in the school system.

“God gives us certain blessings.for use to be able to be his hands and feet,” said Charlie Evans, Cape Carteret Baptist Church. Help get out that message of hope and love that he has it makes us all feel good.”

Members of the church are also doing other good deeds.

They’ve been going to supermarket checkout lines and randomly paying other people’s grocery bills.