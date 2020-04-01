Church group joins effort to distribute meals to students

(WNCT) A church group is working with Duplin County leaders to make sure students are able to get regular meals while schools are out.

Duplin county Schools this week announced it was ending meal distribution, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The county’s emergency management office is working with the school district and North Carolina Baptists on a Mission to resume meals.

They plan to offer a mid-day meal for K-12 students at sites around the county.

The organizers hope to restart the distribution on April 6.

“Yes, so we see there’s a demand for the student meal in our communities, so we want to keep providing that service if we’re able too,” said Elizabeth Stalls, Duplin County Government Public Information Officer.

The county and Baptists on a Mission are still working out details for the meal program.

The plan to announce the meal distribution sites by the end of the week.