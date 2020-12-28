Cities in the East make changes to NYE celebrations

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Year’s Eve celebrations will look a lot different this year as the pandemic and the state restrict the number of people allowed to gather.

In New Bern, it’s all about the bear.

In Mount Olive, it’s about the pickle.

Down in Morehead City, it’s about the crab pot.

While all of these symbols are still going to mark the transition from 2020 to 2021, it will be different for people celebrating.

“We wanted to have some form of normalcy to end this year,” said Foster Hughes, Director of Parks and Recreation in New Bern. “It’s not the traditional thing, but it’ll adhere to the Governor’s executive order.”

In years past, the Bear Drop in New Bern came with food, friends, and lots of music.

“With COVID-19, we’re not going to be doing that this year, we’ve decided we’ll just do the Bear Drop,” said Hughes.

You can still watch the drop in person, but you can also catch it online through the city’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, or City 3 TV.

“Stay at home if you would like, watch it in your pajamas and enjoy a party at home,” said Hughes.

Up the road in Greenville, the party is completely virtual.

“Last year we had thousands of people who went down to Town Common,” said PJ Connelly, Mayor of Greenville. “The Emerald Drop is going to be pre-recorded to make sure people aren’t going down to Town Common and congregating.”

Morehead City is dropping the Crab Pot online, but keeping heir in-person, socially distanced fireworks. The fireworks start at 6:30 p.m. on New Years Eve.

Despite the changes to how we celebrate, city leaders say there’s a lot to look forward to in 2021.

“2020 has been a really tough year for everyone, and we really look forward to 2021 being a much better year,” said Hughes.

You can find more information on Mount Olive’s virtual celebration, here.