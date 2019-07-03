Cities, towns across the East prep for Fourth of July

Cities and towns across the East are gearing up for their Fourth of July celebrations.

The City of Washington is one of many having an Independence Day celebration. The event will take place along the Historic Waterfront at Festival Park.

This year, organizers are expecting two to three thousand people.

The event will be full of live music and delicious food. There will be seafood, chicken and BBQ, even tacos available.

“My favorite part about July 4th in Washington is being on the beautiful Pamlico River and seeing all be friends and neighbors, maybe people you haven’t seen in a while coming together,” said Meg Howdy, Director of the Washington Harbor District Alliance. “Celebrating this beautiful town, celebrating our beautiful country – it is a lot of fun.”

Organizers hope visitors will also stop by some of their local shops along Main St. while they are in town. Many of the shops and a few local restaurants will remain open hoping to show newcomers what they have to offer.

To wrap up the evening, there will also be a firework show along the waterfront overlooking the river. That will start around 9 – 9:15 pm.

Here is a list of additional celebrations across the East.