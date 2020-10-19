Citizen complaints lead to drug trafficking arrests in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit conducted an investigation stemming from citizen complaints of drug activity at an area known as “the tree” located at 510 Ford Street.
On October 15 members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the New Bern Police Department along with K-9 Reno conducted a search warrant at the residence and property.
Deputies located over 100 grams of cocaine, heroin, and money.
The following individuals have been charged:
Dominique Spellman, 31, of New Bern is charged with:
- Four counts trafficking cocaine,
- Four counts conspiracy trafficking cocaine
- Two counts of sell/deliver cocaine and
- Two counts conspiracy sell/deliver cocaine
Charles Lovick, 38, of New Bern is charged with:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Four counts conspiracy trafficking cocaine
- Two counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
Bruce Moore, 58, of New Bern is charged with:
- Two counts of trafficking heroin
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin
Sonya Moore, 39, of Greenville is charged with:
- Possession of heroin and
- Possession of cocaine