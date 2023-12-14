WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Commissioners in Martin County voted for new leadership on the board on Wednesday. That left some citizens who attended upset with the results.

People are still voicing their frustrations after Commissioner Dempsey Bond was voted in as chair by a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Emily Biggs and Ronnie Smith both voted in favor of Bond. Bond also voted for himself. The two opposing votes came from Commissioners David Skip Gurganus and Joe Ayers.

Bond winning the vote upset many at the meeting. Residents have been calling for Bond, Biggs and Smith to resign after a lawsuit was filed against them by Commissioners Ayers and Gurganus, and other private citizens over former Martin County Manager James Bennett’s pay raises along with other reasons.

Division amongst the commissioners is something citizens in Martin County have noticed for quite some time. Many say Bond, Biggs and Smith’s votes are always the majority, and the minority votes are always from Ayers and Gurganus.

“Everybody knows that the vote is gonna go the same way. We need some kind of difference,” Princess Foster said at the meeting.

“We see the little games that are being played up here,” another citizen said. “You can’t get anything done people. When are you gonna learn this?”

Ayers and Gurganus nominated each other for the chair role. But when they nominated each other, Biggs, Bond and Smith voted against it. Many at Wednesday’s meeting said they want Ayers or Gurganus to be chair, believing both have the citizen’s best interest at heart.

“The citizens want them, and if y’all would just give us the chance to have somebody sit up on the board, in those positions, maybe y’all would get a lot more favor from us,” Foster said.

Biggs was nominated by Smith as the new vice chairperson. Smith and Bond voted in Biggs’ favor, including Biggs voting for herself.

Other topics were brought up at Wednesday’s meeting, including spending on out-of-state trips to conferences and meetings done by former County Manager James Bennett, Biggs and Smith. Those records became available after citizens requested them to be made public.

“The airplane tickets alone were almost $4,000, and I wanna know why one particular person in here had to pay $55 a day for valet parking,” one citizen said about Smith.

“In this day and age, there is absolutely no reason, no justification whatsoever, to spend taxpayer money to run up and down the road to conferences when we have telephones and broadband that we’re getting put in,” Gurganus said. “There’s a thousand different ways to communicate.”

During the public comment meeting, residents said the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the attorney general’s office are also investigating the receipts and spending the commissioners did while on those conference trips.

The commissioners also voted to keep Interim County Manager Ben Eisner on as county attorney.