City Council approves application for Building Reuse Grant to help boat maker expand services

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville City Council during its meeting on Monday unanimously approved a resolution supporting an application for a Building Reuse Grant that will help one of the world’s top boat makers relocate some of its manufacturing facilities to the area.

The Council support paves the way for World Cat, a maker of offshore power catamarans, to apply for the grant to assist with renovation costs at its new facility.

World Cat, which will be hiring 60 new employees at the facility, will be applying for $500,000 in funding from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

If approved, the City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities Commission will be required to provide a cash match of 5 percent ($25,000) toward the project.