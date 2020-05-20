City Council approves job creation grant for Victra

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Approximately 200 new jobs will soon be coming to Greenville after the City Council approved a Job Creation Grant during its meeting on Monday night.

Victra, the largest premium retail partner for Verizon Wireless, entered into an economic development agreement with the City for up to $500,000 over a five-year grant period to help the Raleigh-based business expand its services in Greenville.

New positions will include sales associates, IT professionals, Human Resources staff, operations analysts, and executive leadership.

Sales associate salaries will start in the $30,000 range.

To find out more about these positions and apply, visit https://victra.com/careers.aspx.

“We are eager to partner with Greenville to bring our Telesales Center to the community offering employment opportunities as we expand our business,” said Rich Balot, chief executive officer. With roots in Eastern North Carolina, we are proud of our history and excited about the future. We are confident these new jobs will contribute to Greenville’s diverse career opportunities for local professionals.”

According to the agreement, Victra will add 125 positions by the end of 2023 and an additional 75 jobs by the end of 2025.

The jobs must be maintained up to three years after the final grant payment.

Additionally, Victra will make improvements to the property it leases at 1451 Thomas Langston Road.

“We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Victra to help bring additional jobs to Greenville,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “Our City continues to look for ways to expand out tax base and improve economic opportunities for our residents. This economic development agreement will help us accomplish both.”

Victra is the leading exclusive premium retailer for Verizon with nearly 1,000 locations across 46 states and 4,500 employees.

Greenville’s Job Creation Grants include three options.

The first option is a full-time job creation option, designated for companies making at least a $500,000 investment and adding at least 25 full-time employees.

It applies to companies locating or expanding in the City limits or in the extra territorial jurisdiction (ETJ), and it has a maximum installment of $100,000.

A second option is the property tax investment and full-time job creation grant designated for companies making at least a $500,000 investment and hiring at least 50 full-time employees.

It is based on a 50-75 percent increase in property tax with a maximum installment of $150,000, and it applies only to companies locating or expanding in the City limits.

The last option, the economic development investment (EDI) zone option, is designated for companies making at least a $300,000 investment and hiring at least 15 new full-time employees within specifically prioritized zones of the city.

The zones are designated revitalization areas, growing areas of the city, and gateways into the community.

Seven zones are designated now, including the airport, center city, Dickinson Avenue, East Tenth Street, medical and west Greenville zones.