City, Greenville Jaycees Donate Proceeds from New Year’s Celebration to Third Street Education Center

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville’s first-ever New Year’s Celebration paid off for one local non-profit organization today as the City and the Greenville Jaycees donated $6,500 of the event’s proceeds to the Third Street Education Center.

Approximately 2,500 people attended the inaugural New Year’s Eve event, which was held at the Greenville Town Common and featured live music, a photo booth, food, drinks, and the debut of the emerald drop countdown.

The event was free, and the expenses were funded by numerous community sponsors.

Proceeds collected by the Greenville Jaycees through the sales of food and alcohol made up today’s donation to the Third Street Education Center, a local non-profit organization that offers educational and professional opportunities for the community.

Among the services offered by Third Street is a private education academy for pre-K through fourth grade, a small business incubator that functions as a bridge to gainful employment, and a variety of other community impact programs.

Officials from Third Street said today’s donation will be used to enhance the curriculum of the Third Street Academy.

For more information about the City of Greenville’s New Year’s Celebration, visit nye.greenvillenc.gov.