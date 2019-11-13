City increasing efforts to cut down on litter, illegal dumping

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville is increasing its efforts to reduce litter and illegal dumping.

Through a joint effort between multiple City departments, part of this endeavor will include concentrating efforts on locations in the city where illegal dumping commonly occurs.

In addition to utilizing traffic cameras, the City will also soon begin utilizing mobile cameras to identify offenders.

Some cases of illegal dumping can result in a Class I felony conviction.

Littering and illegal dumping not only affect the city’s aesthetics, but it is also a financial drain on City resources and productivity and can cause numerous environmental problems.

To report a site that is being used for illegal dumping, contact the Greenville Police Department’s non-emergency line at 252-329-4315.