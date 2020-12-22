Kinston installs mural to remember Civil Rights movement

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The streets of Kinston are getting a little more colorful.

Crews were hanging a new mural remembering a milestone in the civil rights movement, the Adkin High School Walkout of 1951.

“As time goes on, people tend to forget, and this is something we don’t want to ever be forgotten,” said Jamil Burton, the mural artist.

Burton and his co-artist, Maximillian Mozingo, want people to remember the walkout, when black students at the Kinston school left their classrooms to fight for equal educations opportunities.

“What those kids did way back then, when it wasn’t the norm, it took bravery and it took courage,” said Mozingo.

The two artists spent a month painting eight individual panels.

The panels will give a blank wall on Caswell Street more color and a message.

“Artists are the gatekeepers, keepers of truth,” said Burton. “I try to look at when you’re a part of something like this, you’re telling that story.”

They hope after almost 70 years, this mural is a sign of pride and respect.

“To move a culture forward it takes brave people, and these people were very brave,” said Burton.

The artists are showing people where Kinston came from, and where the city can go.

“The younger generation will know what happened before them,” said Burton.

The Mural Committee is hosting a drive-through event December 26 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. People should gather at the St. Augustus AME Zion Church at 12:30 p.m. and start driving to the wall at 1 p.m.

To keep up with COVID-19 restrictions, participants will not be able to gather outside of cars or have any other kind of formal speech event.