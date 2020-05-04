City of Goldsboro Public Works prepares for annual free chlorine system

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Goldsboro Public Works Department will begin its annual free chlorine system beginning Friday, May 8.

The unidirectional water line flushing program will follow beginning 10 p.m. Sunday, May 10.

Crews will be flushing lines from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily except Fridays and Saturdays.

The flushing program should last approximately five weeks (through June 19) unless the city experience’s inclement weather or extremely cold temperatures.

Residents may experience some discolored water during this process. If discolored water is experienced, residents should run their cold water for a short period to clear any discolored water that may be in their plumbing.

If this does not resolve the problem, or if residents have any other questions or concerns, contact the Public Works Department at (919) 734-8674, during their normal business hours (7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7-11 a.m. on Fridays).