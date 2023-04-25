GOLDSBORO, N.C. — It’s Spring Litter Sweep time, and the City of Goldsboro encourages local residents to join this effort by volunteering to pick up litter.

An event to do just that will happen on May 6 from throughout the city from 8-11 a.m.

Here’s how you can participate:

■ Get a team together. This is a great opportunity for your club, group or organization to get involved.

■ Decide on your cleanup location. Options include: Berkeley Boulevard, Ash Street, Oak Forest Road, Slocumb Street, and Royall Avenue

■ Complete the form at https://www.goldsboronc.gov/springlittercleanup/.