City of Goldsboro to light Water Tower during COVID-19 State of Emergency

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Goldsboro will light its Holly Street Water Tower during the COVID-19 State of Emergency as a symbol of hope for all and a sign of support for heroes on the front lines of the battle during this pandemic.

Goldsboro City Manager Tim Salmon says, “We are thankful for the efforts of everyone to slow the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact to the health, welfare, and well-being of our residents and visitors. “ I am proud of the professionalism our City employees have displayed and encourage all to seek COVID-19 best practices for what they do and use them to potentially save lives.”