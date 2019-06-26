City of Greenville celebrates opening of new Westpointe Park and Playground

A new park and playground, with two separate play areas for different age ranges of children, opened in a ceremony on Tuesday in Greenville.
Westpointe Park and Playground, located on Gretna Drive in the Westpointe neighborhood, features one play area for children ages 2-5, another play area for children ages 6-12, regular swings, “multi-generational” swings that can accommodate a small child and adult in tandem for unique play and bonding experiences, a paved walking trail, and permanent bathrooms.