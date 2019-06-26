City of Greenville celebrates opening of new Westpointe Park and Playground

A group of immigrant workers fired from President Trump's golf clubs say they want to meet with him at the White House to make the case that they should not be deported. The 21 maids, groundskeepers and other workers fired earlier this year from five of Mr. Trump's clubs asked their former employer in a letter this week to remember all their hard work and give them a chance to make their case in person why they should stay in the country.

"I'm hopeful that he'll look at the letter. I believe he has a heart," said Gabriel Sedano, who worked for 14 years as a handyman at Mr. Trump's club in Westchester County, New York, before he was fired in January.