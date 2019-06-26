City of Greenville celebrates opening of new Westpointe Park and Playground

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Westpointe Park Playground 1

A new park and playground, with two separate play areas for different age ranges of children, opened in a ceremony on Tuesday in Greenville.

Westpointe Park and Playground, located on Gretna Drive in the Westpointe neighborhood, features one play area for children ages 2-5, another play area for children ages 6-12, regular swings, “multi-generational” swings that can accommodate a small child and adult in tandem for unique play and bonding experiences, a paved walking trail, and permanent bathrooms.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV