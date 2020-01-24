City of Greenville holds annual planning sessions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Greenville Council is holding its annual planning sessions.

It is a two-day meeting that started on Friday and will continue on Saturday.

The purpose of the meeting is to reflect on the progress the city had made and to look ahead towards the future.

In the meeting, officials will review the progress on the 2018-2020 and discuss 2020-2022 city goals and priorities.

There will be a public comment period.

Friday’s session started at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday’s session will start at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall.