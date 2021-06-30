City of Greenville to host Fourth of July event after over a year of restrictions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville is hosting one of the first major events since the start of the pandemic. With the Fourth of July being a time of great fun and excitement, the city wants to make sure people also stay safe.

Live music, food trucks, and other vendors will be at the celebration to help make it a one-stop-shop for all things fun. There will be inflatables for kids and other attractions like a hot air balloon provided by REMAX for tethered rides.

Patricia Earnhardt Tyndall the Marketing & Events Coordinator for the Greenville Recreations and Parks Department. She says she is excited to be able to help host one of the first major events back in town.

“We know it’s going to be great but it’s the first big comeback event so you’re shaking the rust off and dealing with the excitement and the nerves,” said Tyndall.

She also says it makes her happy to know they were able to invite around 17 vendors to be able to sell their items.

“We were able to open this up and have any vendor who was interested with a reasonable fee to come and sell their food,” said Tyndall.

Officials are asking people to please leave their pets at home, as the loud noises from the fireworks and the large crowds can be very stressful on an animal.

Outside food is allowed but patrons may not bring any outside coolers with drinks considering there will also be a beer and wine garden at the event.

The celebration kicks off Sunday, July 4th from 5-9 pm. Fireworks will begin as soon as the sun sets.