City of Greenville to host Juneteenth event, showcasing minority and women owned businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Saturday is Juneteenth which is historically a time in which all slaves were made aware that they had been emancipated. Now, the city of Greenville is working to put on a special event here in town to add to the days’ festivities and celebrations.

Following President Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation into legislation, it wasn’t until June Nineteenth until those enslaved in Texas had also finally found out they were free, resulting in the day going down in history.

Now, the city of Greenville is putting on a special event in collaboration with the minority and women business enterprise to showcase different minority and women-owned businesses to the community. It will take place across several spots throughout the city to help show off some of the resources across town including a shared kitchen that will provide MWBE’s with a commercial cooking space.

Denisha Harris, the City’s Financial Services Manager, says this day is to help shine a light on the struggles minority and women-owned businesses face every day.

“We understand that historically and even into present day there have been challenges and barriers into our business community, from finding access to capital to finding affordable physical space and to getting the support they need,” said Harris.

There will also be a ribbon-cutting at 415 Evans Street where the city is opening a new small business co-op space.

The event is set to take place from 11 AM to 5 PM and will also feature different food trucks and performances.