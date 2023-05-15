GREENVILLE, N.C. — A monthly market that will feature a variety of local Eastern North Carolina vendors will make its debut on Wednesday at the City of Greenville’s Town Common.

The Market at the Town Common will be held on Wednesday, May 17, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the park’s pedestrian bridge located at 105 East First Street. The market will include artists, crafters, farmers, bakers, butchers, and more. Additionally, a food truck will also be on site for attendees.

The market will be held monthly with future dates on June 7, July 12, and August 23. Organizers say the market was started to provide more opportunities for local vendors to reach the community and for the community to shop with them. For more information about the market, contact Margot Clark with the City’s Office of Special Events at (252) 329-4433.