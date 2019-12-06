City of Greenville to install Mayor, City Council

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville Mayor and City Council will be sworn in on December 9 during an Installation Ceremony at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Fifth Street.

The ceremony will mark the beginning of a two-year term for Mayor P.J. Connelly and Councilmembers Monica Daniels (District 1), Rose Glover (District 2), Will Bell (District 3), Rick Smiley (District 4), William Litchfield (District 5), and Brian Meyerhoeffer (At-large).

The Mayor and all Council members were re-elected to office on November 5.

The City Council will also elect a new Mayor Pro Tem during the ceremony.