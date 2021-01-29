City of Havelock announces retirement of Fire Chief Rick Zaccardelli and selection Interim Fire Chief Tom Dorn

HAVELOCK, N.C. – Effective April 1, 2021, Rick Zaccardelli will retire as the Fire/EMS Chief following more than 30 years as a dedicated public servant committed to the safety and health of the Havelock community. Chief Zaccardelli joined the Havelock Fire/EMS Department as a volunteer in 1987 and became the paid Chief in 1998.

Throughout his tenure with the City of Havelock, Chief Zaccardelli has led the department through significant growth. In 1999, Chief Zaccardelli played a pivotal role in transitioning the department from the EMS-EMT I level to the current paramedic service level. Facing increased call volume, Chief Zaccardelli expanded departmental personnel in 2008, including a paid Captain position. In 2010, Chief Zaccardelli worked with the Mayor and the Board of Commissioners to build and dedicate a new West End Fire Station. FEMA Grant funding increased staffing and also created an Operation Chief position. With the new station came the City’s first 75’ ladder. In 2012, the East End Station was demolished and replaced with an updated facility.

In 2017, the Office of the State Fire Marshal conducted a City-wide rating inspection. Under Chief Zaccardelli’s leadership, the City rating went from a 6 to a 4, lowering the commercial business insurance premiums.

Chief Zaccardelli initiated the Brave Enough to Wear Pink Campaign, which has raised over $130,000 for cancer patients over the past ten years. Chief Zaccardelli was also instrumental in the procurement of the 9/11 World Trade Tower Artifact and the construction of Havelock’s 9/11 Memorial.

The City of Havelock is pleased to announce that Tom Dorn has been selected to act as Interim Fire Chief. Tom has been with the City of Havelock since 1994. He served as a volunteer until 1999 when he became a full-time employee. Tom was promoted to Captain in 2007 and has been an integral part of the leadership team. Tom is an experienced firefighter and paramedic with an associate’s degree in fire science, a bachelor’s degree in health education & promotion, and is working towards a master’s degree in Public Administration with a concentration in Emergency Management.