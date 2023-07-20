HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock has announced the discharge of 87,000 gallons of untreated wastewater.

The discharge was reported on July 19 behind 132 E. Main St., between manholes G241 and G307. The spill reached the surface waters of Slocum Creek. City officials said it was caused by a contractor driving over the existing line segment.

The NCDEQ Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on July 19 and is reviewing the matter.

This is at least the fourth reported wastewater spill in Havelock this year. The first three happened in the first two months of 2023 and totaled around 43,000 gallons. Those were reported on Jan. 15, Jan. 23 and Feb. 6.