HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – City of Havelock Parks and Recreation will host ‘Havelock Hop Thru Easter Event’ on Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Parents will be able to bring their kids to Walter B Jones to pick up a goodie bag with eggs and a take-home Easter craft kit. During the event, everyone must remain in their vehicles

A special appearance will be made by the Easter Bunny waving to the kids as they drive thru!