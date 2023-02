HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A third recent discharge of untreated wastewater has been reported by the City of Havelock.

Officials said an estimated 1,000 gallons at the Stonebridge Lift Station. The wastewater was discharged into the Southwest Prong Slocum Creek. The discharge was reported on Sunday.

The City of Havelock announced the discharge of 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater on Jan. 15. On Jan. 23, the City of Havelock reported a wastewater spill of 27,500 gallons.