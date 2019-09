Havelock, NC (WNCT) – The City of Havelock reported Tuesday it experienced a sanitary sewer overflow on Monday in one part of town.

Havelock officials said an estimated 19,500 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged from Manhole G111 on Oakwood Drive, Manhole G111, into Caps Branch, which flows into Slocum Creek in the Neuse River Basin.

The NCDEQ Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Monday and is reviewing the matter, according to Havelock officials.