HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock reported a wastewater spill of 27,500 gallons on Sunday.

The untreated wastewater discharged behnd 603 Salem Ct, manhole SB14 and behind 499 Creekbridge Ct., manhole SB26. The wastewater discharged into the Southwest prong Slocum Creek, officials said.

It’s the second time in a week that a wastewater spill was reported at 603 Salem Ct, at manhole SB14. A discharge of 14,250 gallons happened on Jan. 15.

The NC Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified of the spill and is reviewing the matter, just as they did after the Jan. 15 spill.