City of Havelock to celebrate Independence Day with 2019 Freedom Festival, fireworks

On July 4th, the City of Havelock will host a free, public event featuring fireworks, a military band concert, and other activities, to celebrate America’s independence.

The 2019 Freedom Festival will start at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 4th, at Havelock City Park, located at 198 Cunningham Blvd.

The Freedom Festival will feature the National Anthem performed by Havelock singer Megan McVicker, hula hoop toss, egg toss, a three-legged race, a pizza eating contest, and a pie eating contest.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, based at Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station, will perform a variety of patriotic and popular songs.

A fireworks show will start at 9:00 p.m.