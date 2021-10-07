City of Havelock to conduct water flushing of system on Oct. 17

HAVELOCK, N.C. — Beginning on the morning of Oct. 17, the City of Havelock will temporarily stop adding ammonia in the drinking water disinfection process.

This annual change is required by federal and state regulations that govern the operations of water systems. The City of Havelock will resume adding ammonia in the disinfection process on Sunday, November 17. The City will also conduct system flushing (flushing of fire hydrants) in conjunction with the temporary disinfection change starting Sunday night, October 17, 2021.

Below are some answers to frequently asked questions about the procedure.