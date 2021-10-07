City of Havelock to conduct water flushing of system on Oct. 17

HAVELOCK, N.C. — Beginning on the morning of Oct. 17, the City of Havelock will temporarily stop adding ammonia in the drinking water disinfection process.
This annual change is required by federal and state regulations that govern the operations of water systems. The City of Havelock will resume adding ammonia in the disinfection process on Sunday, November 17. The City will also conduct system flushing (flushing of fire hydrants) in conjunction with the temporary disinfection change starting Sunday night, October 17, 2021.
Below are some answers to frequently asked questions about the procedure.
- What is the current drinking water disinfection method?
The current method of disinfection used by the City of Havelock is Chloramination. Chloramination is the use of both ammonia and chlorine to disinfect water. When added at a carefully controlled level, the ammonia and chlorine react chemically to produce combined chlorine, referred to as chloramines. Chloramines are safe in drinking water and serve as an effective method of disinfection.
- What is going to happen?
Beginning Sunday, October 17, 2021, the City of Havelock will temporarily stop adding ammonia in the drinking water disinfection process. Havelock will resume adding ammonia to the disinfection process on Sunday, November 17, 2021. During the month of October – November, the City will continue to use chlorine to disinfect the drinking water. The City will also be conducting distribution system flushing program during this time period during the evening hours starting Sunday night, October 17, 2021.
- Why is this change occurring?
This annual change is required by North Carolina state regulations that govern the operations of water systems and is known as a “burn-out.” This helps to ensure a high level of disinfection throughout our distribution system.
- What can I expect?
As a result of the temporary switch to chlorine, customers may notice an increase in chlorine taste and smell. Chlorine levels will be tested through the system daily to ensure the water is safe for all purposes. System flushing may result in some minor discoloration of the water provided to customers. If water appears discolored, customers should flush faucets for a few minutes. If discoloration persists, contact Public Utilities Lines Division at 252-444- 6409, or 252-670-0663.
- Will anyone be affected?
Customers who use City of Havelock drinking water in fish aquariums and ponds or for kidney dialysis treatment should continue to remove residual traces of both ammonia and chlorine from the water prior to using it. Fish owners can get more information from their local pet supply stores; kidney dialysis patients should speak with their healthcare providers if they have concerns.
- Who should I call if I have questions or concerns?
City of Havelock customers should call Public Utilities at 252-444-6409 or Water Department at 252-444-6404 with questions or comments about the flushing. Specific questions regarding chlorination and Chloramination should be directed to Water Treatment staff at (252) 444-6420. Updates on the status of the flushing program will be available on the City’s website: www.havelocknc.us.