City of Jacksonville announces schedule changes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) City of Jacksonville City offices and Jacksonville Transit will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday.

City Hall and City offices are scheduled to open at 10 AM with essential personnel ordered to report on normal schedules.

Residents on the Friday Sanitation schedule will have their garbage and recycling picked up, but it will be delayed.

Sanitation crews are asking that you take your garbage and recycling containers out to the curb after the snow and rain event.

Sanitation crews are to start their work at 9 AM, weather permitting.

Jacksonville Transit will operate on a two-hour, with service beginning at 8 AM, weather permitting.

There will be reduced service to Camp Lejeune.

Check the Jacksonville Transit App (Transloc) for the latest in the schedule changes for each stop.

