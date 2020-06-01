City of Jacksonville buildings to reopen

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville will resume the phased reopening of City buildings on Tuesday.

Most City buildings were closed since March 25 as a result of reducing the exposure to COVID-19, and now they will open to the public again with some additional precautions Tuesday.

Some areas of the Jacksonville City Hall will not be open to the public as a result of the phased opening, and special rooms will be used to meet with the public.

In person payment of utility bills and permits will be permitted.

Visitors to the City Hall will be required to register as they meet with City Staff.

On Monday, the City Hall and other City buildings were closed as a precaution to some of the violence that had been seen around the nation.

There was no specific threat to Jacksonville structures, but the closure added an additional layer of safety.

The action also delayed the planned implementation of the phased reopening of City buildings, now set for Tuesday.