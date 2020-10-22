City of Jacksonville considering proposal to allow food trucks

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville officials are considering rolling out with a new dining option in the city, one on wheels.

Food truck owners are asking leaders to revise local rules, to allow their business to operate in city limits.

Current ordinances do not allow food trucks to operate in the City of Jacksonville.

Special events or businesses on wheels within a building footprint like the hotdog carts at Lowe’s are the only places food trucks can operate at.

Some local food truck owners have been working with the city’s planning and inspection department to draft a proposal, that was presented to city council members Tuesday night.

Their proposal included permit guidelines, restrictions, and a map of where food trucks would be able to operate.

“Based on city council guidance last night we’re going to go back and look at some surrounding communities and how they regulate the food trucks,” said Ryan King, Director of planning and inspection for the City of Jacksonville.

Council members are asking for more details before they vote on the proposal. The team that drafted the proposal will also gather information on other communities’ plans for food truck operations.

Officials say they want to make sure there’s a fair balance between food trucks and restaurants and set health and safety standards for the food trucks.

The revised proposal will be revised and officials plan to put before the city council again early next year.