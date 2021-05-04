City of Jacksonville fatal shooting investigation: Reward increase

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The investigation into the fatal shooting of Lamar Johnson is still ongoing. Detectives are seeking information from additional witnesses and information from anyone who may have been in the area the night of the shooting.

On Wednesday November 25, 2020 at approximately 11:29 pm Jacksonville Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of The Reserve Apartments complex, 100 Talon Dr. Responding officers found Johnson lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Public Safety first responders immediately began life saving measures, however Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene.

“We are continuing in our investigative efforts and are following up on leads. We ask that anyone who has any information concerning the death of Mr. Johnson notify our investigative team” said Captain Mike Capps.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective John Clukey at 910-938-6409 or jclukey@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

In addition to the $2,500 Crime Stoppers reward, Jacksonville Police will contribute additional funds, for a total of up to a $10,000 cash reward.

Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their Identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637. Please refer to Case Number 20-10048 when calling or texting about this case.