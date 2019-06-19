City of Jacksonville: Fluctuating water pressure advisory due to road construction

Jacksonville officials said that fluctuating water pressure could occur overnight Sunday and possibly Monday, in the areas around the Gum Branch and Western Boulevard areas due to continued work at the intersection.

The overnight work is to relocate a massive water line in order to widen the intersection.

The work is being supervised and funded by the NC Department of Transportation.

The work will be performed starting Sunday at 10 p.m., and full water services will be restored on Monday at 6 a.m.

The cycle will repeat Monday night if the work is not completed Sunday night.

Full water pressure will be restored as soon as possible after each overnight construction session.

For more information contact the City of Jacksonville Public Services at 910 938-5233.

After normal business hours, calls can be made direct to the City’s water plant at 910 938-5234.



PREVIOUS:

The City of Jacksonville, N.C. has issued a Low Water Pressure Advisory, effective Wednesday night and Thursday morning, for the area of Williamsburg Plantation.

The City of Jacksonville says reduced water pressure is scheduled overnight on Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Thursday, in the area of Williamsburg Plantation.

Water pressure will be reduced to allow crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to safely relocate an existing water line to widen the Western Blvd and Gum Branch Road intersection.

Full water pressure will be restored as soon as possible.

Additionally, the City of Jacksonville says the water outage on June 18 in the Williamsburg Plantation area was unintentional, and crews are working to prevent a similar outage from reoccurring. During that outage, officials say, the water system was not compromised and the water remained safe to drink.

For more information on any water outage, call City of Jacksonville Public Services at 910 938-5233.

After normal business hours, call the Jacksonville Water Plant at 910 938-5234.