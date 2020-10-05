City of Jacksonville helping to create outdoor spaces for diners

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville has created a guide for creating temporary space for diners at city-based restaurants.

Created as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, the document provides provisions to create temporary space for outdoor dining for already established restaurants.

The document sets out a no-zoning-fee method of creating a temporary dining space that can be used until March of 2021.

The Governor’s latest COVID-19 restrictions are still limiting indoor dining and some restaurants may want to take advantage of outdoor dining to increase their capacity.

The document sets steps to be taken for approval and waives the City’s normal fee for a required zoning permit.

City Planning and Permitting strongly urge restaurant operators to make contact with them before they begin any steps toward expanding space outside.

The document is available via the City’s website or in person at City Hall.