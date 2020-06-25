City of Jacksonville implements Gov. Cooper’s order

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville will encourage mask-wearing within the City limits and will require mask-wearing to receive certain optional services from the City government.

Jacksonville Police will follow the directives in Executive Order 147.

The order prohibits criminal enforcement of the Face Covering requirements, effective Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

Onslow County officials have shared information indicating an increase in infections within the County.

As such, masks will be strongly encouraged within the City and especially within City buildings.

Masks are required by those seeking Passport services as these are optional services offered to the public by the City.

Those without masks will be directed to secure passport services in another manner.

The public may state an exemption to the mask requirement.

The Governor has requested that persons who wish to use an exemption to wearing a mask be honorable in their statements.

However, if a business or organization does not allow a worker, customer, or patron to enter premises or refuses to leave the premises as a result of their requirement for mask-wearing, law enforcement may enforce trespassing laws that the worker, customer or patron may violate.

City of Jacksonville facilities will continue in their current state of opening at this time. The City will update the public on opening status as they change.