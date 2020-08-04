City of Jacksonville Isaias 4 a.m. update

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville will have crews Tuesday morning to ensure streets and roadways are cleared.

Sanitation services will be delayed until Noon, Tuesday.

Residents on the Tuesday routes are asked to put their residential garbage and recycling containers out Tuesday before noon.

Jacksonville Transit will resume service 8 a.m., Tuesday if conditions permit.

City offices will open Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Jacksonville day camps are canceled for Tuesday.

There are no curfews in effect.