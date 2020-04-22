City of Jacksonville: Mayor and Council pass resolution asking Governor Cooper to allow local control for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Mayor Sammy Phillips presented a resolution to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday evening that called for local control over reopening the Jacksonville-Onslow area.
This was unanimously passed by the City Council.
The Mayor of the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville City Council presented the following resolutions:
- Governor Roy Cooper is to be commended for his leadership during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Governor Cooper is asked to allow local governments to create and implement their own regulations that would allow businesses to reopen in a controlled and managed fashion.
- The City of Jacksonville will work with Onslow County to create a uniform plan for the reopening of businesses in Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville.
- The local reopening plan will be designed to not only reopen businesses but to continue to protect the citizens.
- The Plan will become effective May 1, 2020, and will continue in place until the Governor lifts his stay at home order.