City of Jacksonville, Mayor Sammy Phillips releases statement on passing of 2 brothers; both former deputy chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville is mourning the loss of two brothers, both of whom rose through the ranks to become the deputy chief of two separate public safety units.

Retired Deputy Fire Chief Bobby Jarman died Sunday, November 8, and retired Deputy Police Chief Gene Jarman died Monday, November 9.

Robert “Bobby” Jarman, 84, began his work with the City Fire Department on April 15, 1964, and retired June 27, 1997.

He rose through the ranks from Firefighter to Deputy Chief and served as Assistant Fire Chief for 11 years, and then as Deputy Fire Chief for 11 years.

Deputy Chief Bobby Jarman is credited with developing and implementing the Fire Department Qualification Standards, which were put in effect statewide in the 1990s.

He served under Fire Chief Frank Barger who credited him for his hard work, attitude, and loyalty to the progress of the Jacksonville Fire Department.

Raleigh Gene Jarman, 87, began his work with the Jacksonville Police Department April 19, 1958 at 24-years old.

Police Deputy Chief Jarman retired May 1, 1991.

He also rose through the ranks of Officer, to Sergeant, Commander, Captain, and then Deputy Chief. He served under Police Chiefs Clyde Cook and Roger Halbert.

Deputy Police Chief Jarman continued his service to the profession by becoming a police instructor, training hundreds of police officers over time. In his letter of resignation in February 1991, he noted his tenure and said he “enjoyed every minute.”

Current Mayor Sammy Phillips served alongside both of the brothers and issued this statement.

Mayor Sammy Phillips released the following statement:

” I am saddened and heartbroken over the passing of Bobby and Gene Jarman. On behalf of the Jacksonville City Council and our staff, I give my sincerest condolences to the families of these two great men. Both Gene Jarman and Bobby Jarman had stellar careers with the City. Both rose to the position of Deputy Chiefs, Bobby in the Fire service, and Gene in Police. Bobby Jarman was a fine person. He was dedicated to the fire service and a model of a good firefighter. His brother Gene was a mentor to me. I worked under him when he was a Patrol Watch Commander, and then when he was a Deputy Police Chief. As a young police officer, I learned very valuable lessons on how to be a good officer. He was valuable to my career advancement and he was a great counselor. After Chief Jarman retired from the Police Department, there was a great void without his presence. This is unusual for the two to pass within hours of each other. However, their service to the City of Jacksonville and our Citizens was together. As a family, they were close. They lived close by to one another. Family meant everything to them both. The Citizens of Jacksonville have lost two valuable and dedicated servants. Their work to make Jacksonville a better place was extensive. Moreover, their loss to our community is great.”