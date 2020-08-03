City of Jacksonville prepares for Isaias

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) City offices will close at 4 p.m. Monday to allow City employees additional time to prepare for Isaias.

The City’s Emergency Operation Center opens at 1 p.m.

Jacksonville residents should ensure they are registered with Jacksonville Connect to receive text, email, and phone alerts for emergencies.

Go here to sign up.

Jacksonville is expected to have crews out after the storm to ensure streets and roadways are cleared.

City officials said, Sanitation services will likely be delayed until noon, Tuesday, depending on conditions.

Residents on the Tuesday routes are asked to not put their residential garbage and recycling containers out Monday evening so they will not be blown away.

Residents should set out their garbage recycling containers Tuesday before noon.

This subject to change.