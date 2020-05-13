City of Jacksonville puts cash into utility assistance program

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville is getting extra money to help people behind on their utility bills because of the pandemic.

The city is receiving more than $200,000 in COVID-19 assistance funds from the federal government.

Officials are putting $70,000 of that money into their utility assistance program.

The money will cover up to $100 on a customer’s monthly utility bills — going back to March 27.

Leaders say they know people are struggling with job losses, or reduced wages.

The money can be applied to city landfill, stormwater, sewer and water fees.

Information on applying for the assistance program is on the city’s website.