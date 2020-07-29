City of Jacksonville puts former fire station up for sale

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There is a new property on the market in Jacksonville and it has a lot of history, but city leaders are hoping to sell it for something other than its original purpose.

The city is selling its former fire station 2, also known as Northwoods Fire Station on Barn Street.

The building was in operation from 1963 and 2014. Six years ago, firefighters moved to a new station on Gum Branch Road, leaving the former firehouse vacant.

It’s in a residential zone, so city council members say it’s ideal to become someone’s house. It’s located near Northwoods Elementary, Park Middle, and Jacksonville High Schools.

There’s been talk about turning the place into a recreation facility, but there is already one around the corner and the cost to transform it into a public building wasn’t ideal.

The 4,000 square-foot building doesn’t include a fire pole, but it has seven bedrooms, front and rear garage entrances, high rise ceilings, and large windows overlooking the 1.1-acre lot.

“This thing has been through 18 or more hurricanes and here it stands today since all that time,” said Glenn Hargett, assistant city manager for the City of Jacksonville.

The asking price is $147,000. City employees say there have been some inquiries, but there has been no official sale.