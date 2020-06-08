City of Jacksonville sets up program to help people pay for utilities

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Federal money is helping people in Jacksonville having trouble paying their utility bills.

The city is taking applications for its income-based COVID-19 Utility Assistance Program.

Each family will be able to receive up to a $100 per month, for three months. People who accept the funds will not have to pay the city back.

Officials expect to be able to help more than 200 Jacksonville families.

But so far, more than 1800 are seeking help from the city to pay their utility bills.

“This was a great need for the City of Jacksonville, because those folks sometimes that income will not come back​ immediately,” said Tracy Jackson, community engagement manager for the City of Jacksonville.

The city will get money for the assistance program from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.

Applications are currently being accepted.