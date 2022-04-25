JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville will hold its annual Arbor Day Ceremony at Northeast Creek Park this Friday.

This year the ceremony will be held at 10am at the boat launch at Northeast Creek Park and is open to the public.

This marks the 42nd year the City of Jacksonville has received the Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation.

The City’s Parks and Maintenance Supervisor, Jason Smith, has secured 12 trees including 3 each of River Birch, Eastern Redbuds, Serviceberry, and Magnolia trees for the ceremony.

The ceremony will be recorded for broadcast on G10TV, G10TV.org and made available on the city’s YouTube Channel.